Traffic Restrictions on NH-39 for Shifting Cargo to Numaligarh Refinery

“Since the size of the equipment is quite large, the transportation in the highways will be effected. As per the police, all vehicles will be diverted. The vehicles coming from Golaghat or Dimapur will be diverted at Rangajan and diverted towards Dhodar Ali. Traffic regulations will also be imposed at NH-39 in Numaligarh. On the other hand, another stoppage for vehicles will also be set up near Babathan, so that small vehicles can be passed. The large vehicles can pass after the consignment reaches the Kalioni River. We hope that we receive full cooperation from everyone in this assignment,” they added.