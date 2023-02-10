Tragedy Strikes Assam Family in Chennai, 2 Kids Killed & Mother Severely Wounded

In a tragic incident, two children from Assam were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Chennai and their mother is currently battling her life at a hospital in the city.

The two deceased children and their critically injured mother are among a family of four persons who hailed from Assam’s Karimganj district.

As per reports, the children’s father named Dwarika Bhar had moved from Karimganj to Chennai two years ago for work purposes. Later, he also brought his wife and two little children to the city.

In Chennai, Dwarika had established good terms with a person from Bihar identified as Guddu Sahani. His house was located at Jaganathapuram.

The day the incident occurred, Dwarika had arrived home after work and saw that his house was locked. He searched for his family in the neighbourhood but was nowhere to be found. He also tried to call his wife, but her phone was switched off.

Dwarika then reached his friend Guddu’s house at Jaganathapuram where he found his wife and two children lying in a pool of blood. The two children were dead and his wife was grievously injured.

He then rushed his wife Sumita to a nearby hospital and informed the police about the incident.

Meanwhile, the Chennai Police has launched an investigation to nab the accused. The police have suspected Guddu who is currently on the run as the murderer.