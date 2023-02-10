Black Ribbon Displayed at Istanbul Airport to Mourn Turkey-Syria Quake Victims

A black ribbon was displayed on the electronic board of Istanbul airport in solidarity with Turkey and Syria as the two nations continue their dead from the devastating earthquakes.

In the arrival area of Istanbul airport, the electric board is seen with the black ribbon with the message, "Earthquake hit Turkey on February 6."

"Get Well Soon Turkey," was also written on one of the electric boards.

In Turkey, over 18,991 people were killed. Calling the earthquake 'one of the biggest disasters', Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, speaking in the quake-hit Adiyaman province, said, "We are facing 'one of the biggest disasters' in our history."

Erdogan vowed to rebuild quake-hit southern region as part of a one-year plan.

A three-month state of emergency to speed up rescue and aid efforts in Turkey's earthquake-hit provinces came into effect on Thursday after the approval of lawmakers, Anadolu Agency reported.

On Tuesday, the Turkish President announced the three-month state of emergency to speed up search and rescue efforts in the quake-hit provinces, as per the news report.

Earthquakes of magnitudes 7.7 and 7.6, centred in the province of Kahramanmaras, were felt by 13 million people across 10 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa, as per the news report.