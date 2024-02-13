Assam

Tragedy Strikes Assam's Ledo Again, Labourer Found Dead at Coal Mine

Reportedly, the labourer mysteriously died while transporting coal at Lalmati in Ledo.
A labourer was found dead at a coal mine in Ledo in Assam's Tinsukia district on Tuesday, reports said.

Reportedly, the labourer mysteriously died while transporting coal at Lalmati in Ledo.

The labourer has been identified as Kancha, sources informed. A few workers at the coal mine informed that his body was found abandoned at the foothill earlier this morning.

Meanwhile, the Ledo Police were informed about the incident and they swiftly moved to the incident spot.

The body was retrieved upon the arrival of the police and it is currently under their custody, sources said.

The whereabouts of the person have not been known as of now. However, the police have launched an investigation into the incident.

