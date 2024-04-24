Tragedy Unfolds in Assam's Baksa: Youth Fatally Stabbed, Another Gravely Injured

A brutal murder occurred in Pakhamara village under the jurisdiction of Barbari police station in Baksa district, Assam. The victim, identified as Ramani Baishya (25), son of Dilip Baishya, fell prey to unidentified assailants who fatally stabbed him with a sharp weapon.
Another individual, Rakesh Lahari (22), son of Khamene Lahari, sustained severe injuries during the attack.
The motive behind the heinous act remains shrouded in mystery, prompting the local police to launch a thorough investigation into the matter. Both victims were swiftly transported to DR. RAVI BORO CIVIL HOSPITAL in MUSHALPUR for medical attention.
Tragically, Ramani Baishya was declared deceased upon arrival, while Rakesh Lahari has been transferred to Nalbari Medical College Hospital for further treatment.
The barbarity of the crime has left the community reeling, with residents demanding swift justice for the victims and their families.
Meanwhile, Baksa police have assured the public of their commitment to apprehending the perpetrators and bringing them to justice.