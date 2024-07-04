Tragic Ambulance Collision in Assam's Kaliabor Leaves Doctor Critical, 3 Injured

In a tragic incident in Assam’s Kaliabor, an ambulance returning from medical aid in flood-affected areas collided with a parked truck on NH 37 in Hatigaon village on Wednesday night. The accident resulted in injuries to four individuals, including medical personnel.
Dr. Upendra Kakati, a doctor onboard the ambulance, sustained serious injuries and is reported to be in critical condition. The other injured individuals include Mrinmoy Bora and pharmacist Ashwini Baishya from the health department, along with ambulance driver Jayanta Saikia. They are currently receiving treatment at the Sub-Divisional Civil Hospital in Kaliabor.
Dr. Kakati has been transferred to Guwahati for further medical care due to the severity of his injuries. The incident highlights the risks faced by healthcare workers and emergency responders while providing crucial medical assistance, particularly during challenging conditions like flood relief operations.
Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, which has underscored the importance of ensuring safety protocols and vigilance on hazardous roadways, especially during relief efforts.