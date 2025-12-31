Trailokya Das, Former Pratidin Time Journalist and Chabua Press Club Advisor, Passes Away

In a tragic development, Trailokya Das, former journalist of Pratidin Time and advisor to the Chabua Press Club, passed away on Wednesday evening.

Das had fallen suddenly ill while on a reporting assignment and was immediately admitted to a private nursing home in Dibrugarh, where he was being treated in a critical condition due to severe complications related to high blood pressure.

Reports indicate that the journalist had initially fallen unwell on 29th December while collecting information at a hospital in a tea garden area in Chabua, where no doctor was present at the time.

Despite receiving urgent medical care, Das succumbed to his illness on the evening of 31st December, leaving colleagues, friends, and the local journalism fraternity deeply shocked and mourning the loss of a respected media professional.

