Journalist Found Dead at Home in Aizawl, Probe Underway

A freelance journalist was found dead at her residence in Aizawl on Thursday (December 25, 2025), police confirmed.

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, 41, had contributed to several national media outlets over the years. She was living alone after the passing of her mother in July this year.

Police said Fanai had been responsive to phone calls until Wednesday (December 24) morning. However, she did not answer the youths of a local church who had organised a Christmas carol at her residence on Wednesday night.

When her relatives were unable to reach her by phone on Thursday morning, they, along with neighbours, broke into the house and discovered her lying dead on the floor, authorities said.

Colleagues and family members stated that Fanai had been struggling with depression following her mother’s death. Locals also reported finding alcohol bottles near her body.

The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

