Train Services Cancelled in Anticipation of Cyclone 'DANA'

The cancellations include Train No. 12552 (Kamakhya–SMVT Bengaluru) AC Superfast Express, which was set to commence its journey on October 23, 2024. Additionally, Train No. 12514 (Silchar - Secunderabad) Superfast Express and Train No. 22504/22503 (Dibrugarh – Kanyakumari- Dibrugarh) Vivek Express are also cancelled, both scheduled for the same day.