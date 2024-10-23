Train Services Cancelled in Anticipation of Cyclone 'DANA'

In light of the impending cyclone 'DANA' expected to impact Odisha and the East Coast Railway (ECoR) region, several train services have been cancelled as a precautionary measure on October 23 and 24, 2024.
The cancellations include Train No. 12552 (Kamakhya–SMVT Bengaluru) AC Superfast Express, which was set to commence its journey on October 23, 2024. Additionally, Train No. 12514 (Silchar - Secunderabad) Superfast Express and Train No. 22504/22503 (Dibrugarh – Kanyakumari- Dibrugarh) Vivek Express are also cancelled, both scheduled for the same day.
Moreover, Train No. 12509 (SMVT Bengaluru – Guwahati) Superfast Express, which was also supposed to start its journey on October 23 2024, will not operate. Lastly, Train No. 15227 (SMVT Bengaluru – Muzaffarpur) Express, scheduled for October 24, 2024, has also been cancelled.
Passengers are advised to check for updates and make alternate travel arrangements in light of these cancellations.