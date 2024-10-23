Railways on High Alert as Cyclone ‘DANA’ Approaches Odisha and West Bengal

Stations along the Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam corridor are being closely monitored due to the red alert issued for coastal areas. Adjoining divisions, namely Chakradharpur and Adra, are also on high alert, along with the Kharagpur division. A close watch is being maintained over railway bridges, tracks, yards, and signaling systems to prevent damage from heavy rain and flooding. Catchwater drains and side drains are being cleared of obstructions like silt and vegetation. Standby vehicles with drivers are planned at Soro, Balasore, Jaleswar, Kharagpur, and Digha to facilitate passenger evacuations and other contingencies.