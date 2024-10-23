Railways on High Alert as Cyclone ‘DANA’ Approaches Odisha and West Bengal

In view of the severe cyclone ‘Dana’ likely to hit the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal, a high-level meeting was conducted in the Ministry of Railways to review preparedness by the concerned Zonal Railways, namely East Coast Railway and South Eastern Railway.
The meeting, chaired by Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, included the Chairman & CEO of the Railway Board, all Board Members, General Managers of East Coast Railway and South Eastern Railway, and Divisional Railway Managers of Kharagpur, Chakradharpur, Adra, and Khurda Road.
The Minister instructed officials to ensure maximum preparedness with minimal disruption and emphasized that care must be taken to minimize inconvenience to passengers.
During the meeting, the General Managers of East Coast Railway and South Eastern Railway provided details regarding preparedness by the Railways, which are as follows:
Nine round-the-clock dedicated war rooms shall be established at state headquarters in Bhubaneswar and Garden Reach (Kolkata), as well as at the divisional offices of Khurda Road, Visakhapatnam, Sambalpur, Chakradharpur, Adra, Ranchi, Kharagpur, and Balasore.
These war rooms will be staffed by officers from Engineering, S&T, Operating, Commercial, and RPF to facilitate prompt decision-making in response to the cyclone and ensure the early restoration of services and infrastructure.
War Room/Emergency Control Rooms are operational with 20 satellite phones for uninterrupted communication, along with power backup. The Railway is maintaining constant communication with the India Meteorological Department to receive real-time updates and mobilize resources as necessary.
Specialized teams are positioned for the swift restoration of tracks, signaling systems, and electrification at various locations such as Soro, Jaleswar, and other important stations as necessary. Diesel locomotives are also on standby to ensure train operations in case of power outages.
More than 600 staff members are deployed at all strategic locations, including Bhojudih, Bokaro Steel City, Soro, Nimpura, Adra, Rajgoda, Bachhrawan, Kendua, Kalaghar, Tapang, Chatarpur, Palasa, Hindol Road, Radhakishorepur, Kenduapada, Raghunathpur, and Haridaspur, with adequate stocks of restoration materials such as 57 BOXN boulders, 86 BOBYN ballast, and 123 BOXN sand/Moorum/quarry dust.
Relief vans, 49 heavy machinery units, 7 trolleys, and other equipment are also on standby to respond to any emergencies. A scratch rake is planned and assembled for carrying relief material or any other requirement with 6-7 coaches and is placed at Kharagpur. Tower wagons are arranged and placed at Balasore, Datan, Kharagpur, Rupsa, and Haldia.
Stations along the Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam corridor are being closely monitored due to the red alert issued for coastal areas. Adjoining divisions, namely Chakradharpur and Adra, are also on high alert, along with the Kharagpur division. A close watch is being maintained over railway bridges, tracks, yards, and signaling systems to prevent damage from heavy rain and flooding. Catchwater drains and side drains are being cleared of obstructions like silt and vegetation. Standby vehicles with drivers are planned at Soro, Balasore, Jaleswar, Kharagpur, and Digha to facilitate passenger evacuations and other contingencies.
DG power is planned as an alternative power source in the Kharagpur-Panskura section, Kharagpur-Bhadrak section, Tamluk-Haldia section, and Tamluk-Digha section. De-watering pumps will be placed at Tamluk, Panskura, and Balasore stations. Big hoardings and billboards are planned to be removed from the circulating area of major stations as a safety measure. Continuous track patrolling will commence from 18:00 on October 22, 2024, to 18:00 on October 25, 2024, and will be extended if required.
Trains are to be controlled or stopped at stations depending on wind force, with plans for regulation alongside all safety measures. Several train services have been cancelled, diverted, or short-terminated to minimize risk to passengers. These decisions are detailed in official bulletins, and passengers are advised to monitor updates via official railway channels.
Help desks will be set up at all important stations, including Puri (8926100356), Khurda Road (8926100215), Bhubaneswar (8114382371), Cuttack (8114382359), Paradip (8114388302), Jajpur Keonjhar Road (8114382342), Bhadrak (8114382301), Palasa (8114382319), and Brahmapur (8114382340). Frequent announcements will be made to inform passengers and the public.
A medical team with adequate chlorine tablets, bleaching, and other medicines is stationed at Mecheda, Tamluk, Kharagpur, and Balasore to address any emergencies. Adequate food arrangements, including baby food, have been made at all important stations to cater to trains that might be controlled due to the cyclone. Water tanks of adequate capacity have been planned and placed at all important stations and locations where railway colonies are situated.