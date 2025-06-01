Train Services Disrupted in Assam Due to Heavy Rainfall

In the wake of very heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours, train services in the Baraigram–Dullabcherra section of Assam have been severely affected due to waterlogging on the railway tracks.

As a result, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has announced changes in train schedules for June 1, 2025.

According to officials, the following train services have been impacted:

Train No. 15618 Dullabcherra–Guwahati Express will now originate from Baraigram instead of Dullabcherra. Train No. 55687 Dullabcherra–Silchar Passenger has been cancelled.

Passengers are advised to check the latest updates from the Northeast Frontier Railway before planning their travel. The railway authorities are closely monitoring the situation and working to restore normal services at the earliest.

