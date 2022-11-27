Travel Restrictions Between Assam and Meghalaya Lifted

Travel restrictions between Assam and Meghalaya have been lifted after the police removed barricades at Jorabat on Sunday.

The Assam Police has issued fresh advisories allowing vehicles to travel to Meghalaya.

The travel restrictions were put in place after the clashes erupted in Mukroh village on November 22 (Tuesday) where at least six persons lost their lives.

The police had placed restrictions in inter-state travel advising people to avoid travelling to the neighbouring state following the incident.

Heavy security was deployed, and prohibitory orders remained in force at the disputed area along the Assam-Meghalaya border.

It may be mentioned that the Save Hynñiewtrep Mission (SHM), a conglomeration of five NGOs gathered in Meghalaya’s capital Shillong and staged demonstrations against the Mukroh incident.

The agitating protestors burnt effigies of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma after in front of the premises of Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma's residence at Polo Hills.

The protesters strongly condemned the alleged failure of the Centre, Meghalaya and Assam Governments to resolve the long pending border dispute.