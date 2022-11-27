Guwahati: Student Killed As Tanker Rams Into Scooty At Hatigaon

A two-wheeler rider was killed on the spot in a major road accident in Assam’s Guwahati, adding to a list of accidents that took place on Saturday night.

According to reports, the incident took place at Guwahati’s Hatigaon locality last night.

A scooty rider was hit from behind by a water tanker killing him on the spot. Local police arrived at the scene soon after the incident took place.

Officials informed that the deceased was identified as Bikiron Sinha, a student of Guwahati College.

It may be noted that separate road mishaps claimed as many as five lives, while several others were injured across Assam on the night between Saturday and Sunday.

An auto-rickshaw driver was killed in an accident at Pangram in Udarbond in the Cachar district of Assam last night. The driver, identified as Debu Das, reportedly rammed into a stationary truck leading to his death.

Elsewhere, a couple lost their lives in a head-on collision between a freight truck and a two-wheeler near the Gammon Dolong (bridge) in Assam’s Sivasagar. The young couple, who were killed in the collision were identified as Moina and Puja, of whom, Moina was identified as a resident of nearby Sensowa village. The mishap is thought of have taken place due to poor condition of the connecting road.