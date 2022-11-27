Guwahati: Student Killed As Tanker Rams Into Scooty At Hatigaon

A two-wheeler rider was killed on the spot in a major road accident in Assam’s Guwahati, adding to a list of accidents that took place on Saturday night.
According to reports, the incident took place at Guwahati’s Hatigaon locality last night.
A scooty rider was hit from behind by a water tanker killing him on the spot. Local police arrived at the scene soon after the incident took place.
Officials informed that the deceased was identified as Bikiron Sinha, a student of Guwahati College.
It may be noted that separate road mishaps claimed as many as five lives, while several others were injured across Assam on the night between Saturday and Sunday.
An auto-rickshaw driver was killed in an accident at Pangram in Udarbond in the Cachar district of Assam last night. The driver, identified as Debu Das, reportedly rammed into a stationary truck leading to his death.
Elsewhere, a couple lost their lives in a head-on collision between a freight truck and a two-wheeler near the Gammon Dolong (bridge) in Assam’s Sivasagar. The young couple, who were killed in the collision were identified as Moina and Puja, of whom, Moina was identified as a resident of nearby Sensowa village. The mishap is thought of have taken place due to poor condition of the connecting road.
Moreover, one person was killed after being run over by an unidentified vehicle near the army camp at Barama in the Baksa district of Assam. The deceased was identified as Baikuntha Das, a resident of Kharuajan. Local police arrived at the scene of the accident and recovered the body to send it for post-mortem.
Meanwhile, in another accident in the Goalpara district of Assam, another person was killed on the spot in a collision between a car and a motorcycle. According to reports, the accident took place at National Highway-17 at Paikan near Krishnai.
Apart from the deceased, two others were also grievously injured in the incident. Officials informed that the two bike riders were under the influence of alcohol. The identities of the deceased and the injured are yet to be ascertained.
Furthermore, a woman was seriously wounded after her stationary vehicle was hit from behind by a truck in Guwahati’s Ganeshguri area. According to reports, the speeding dumper hit the stationary Alto car at Ganeshguri traffic point, injuring the woman. She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.