Tree Felling at Sivasagar Civil Hospital Premises Draws Sharp Criticism

Widespread outrage has erupted over the illegal felling of trees within the premises of Sivasagar Civil Hospital in Assam, sources said. Several large, decades-old trees of high ecological and commercial value have reportedly been cut down without requisite permission from the concerned authorities.

Advertisment

Visuals from the site reveal large sections of greenery razed to the ground, raising serious environmental and administrative concerns. Allegations have emerged that the tree cutting was carried out without any formal approval from the Joint Director of Health Services.

In a startling revelation, the hospital’s Superintendent claimed to be unaware of who authorised the activity, further deepening the mystery surrounding the incident. Questions are now being raised about the contractor responsible for the tree-cutting drive and whose directives they were acting upon.

ALSO READ: Dighalipukhuri Protest Heats Up; Students Slam Govt Over Tree Felling