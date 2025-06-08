Dighalipukhuri Protest Heats Up; Students Slam Govt Over Tree Felling

The felling of trees in Guwahati's Dighalipukhuri has sparked a strong protest by student organisations. Agitated students staged a sit-in on the road, singing songs in protest against the cutting of trees, expressing their outrage over the environmental impact of the move.

The student bodies have demanded that the administration clarify its decision regarding the removal of the trees, alleging that no clear explanation has been provided despite repeated appeals.

Protesters have raised concerns about the lack of transparency in the process and have questioned the silence of the authorities on the matter.

Protesters were, however, stopped by police during the demonstration. This led to heightened tensions at the site, with heated confrontations now occurring between demonstrators and the police

"They don’t let us walk on the footpath, nor allow us to sit. Will this government even let us breathe?” the protesting students said.

