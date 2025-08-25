Trends Announces "Amar Puja, Amar Trends" Talent Hunt for Students

Ahead of upcoming Durga Puja festivities, Trends has announced its school-level talent competition, 'Amar Puja, Amar Trends' in collaboration Talent Hunt. The contest will feature three categories: singing, acting, and instrumental music.

Students from Class 6 to Class 12 are eligible to participate in the competition. Interested participants can register their names at the nearest Trends outlet. Winners will receive attractive prizes along with certificates of recognition.

The grand winner of the competition will also get the opportunity to participate in the Talent Hunt elimination round.

Auditions will be held at multiple Trends outlets across Assam, including Nalbari, Nagaon, Biswanath Chariali, Tinsukia, Moran, Rangia, Pathsala, Dudhnoi, Mangaldoi, Chaygaon, Bongaigaon, Dhing, and Hojai.

