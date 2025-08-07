“Trends-Pratidin Talent Hunt Season 4” Auditions Announced for 2025

With the aim of providing a dynamic platform to budding talents, Pratidin Group, in collaboration with Trends, is once again organising the much-anticipated Talent Hunt 2025 – Season 4. The competition will feature auditions in the categories of dance, music, acting, and instrumental performance.

The auditions will be held across three major locations—Dibrugarh, Nagaon, and Guwahati—between August 16 and August 31.

The detailed schedule is as follows:

Dibrugarh: August 16 & 17

Nagaon: August 23 & 24

Guwahati: August 30 & 31

Students currently studying in Classes 6 to 12 are eligible to participate. On-spot registration at the audition venues is free of cost.

This year, the competition will be judged by an esteemed panel comprising actress Nishita Goswami, singer Rupam Bhuyan, and dancer Megharanjani Medhi.

The event carries a total prize pool of Rs 5 lakh. Following the auditions, the competition will progress through an elimination round, culminating in a grand finale.

Episodes from the Trends-Pratidin Talent Hunt 2025 – Season 4 will be telecast every Saturday and Sunday night on Pratidin Time starting from September 6.