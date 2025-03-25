Trends Announces Bihu Dance Contest ‘Amaar Rongali Amaar Trends’

Following the spirit of Bihure Birina Season 10, Trends has introduced an exciting new initiative - 'Amaar Rongali Amaar Trends'. This competition invites participants to immerse themselves in the vibrant festive spirit of Bihu while showcasing their talent.

The organizers have urged all interested individuals to take part in this unique event, scheduled to take place from April 1 to April 5. To register, participants can visit their nearest Trends store and complete the registration process.

The competition features two categories: Traditional Bihu Dance and Modern Fusion Bihu Dance. Contestants must choose their preferred category and submit their names at the registration desk. Exciting prizes await the winners, along with participation certificates for all contestants. Additionally, the first prize winner will receive a direct entry to the Guwahati audition of Bihure Birina, as announced by the organizers.

The competition will be held across multiple locations, including Trends stores in Nalbari, Nagaon, Biswanath Chariali, Tinsukia, Moran, Duliajan, Jonai, Sivasagar, Rangia, Pathsala, Dudhnoi, and Dhemaji.