'Trends Pratidin Bihure Birina Season 10' Auditions Announced Across Assam

Trends Pratidin Bihure Birina Season-10 is set to be organized once again by Pratidin Time in association with Trends. The much-anticipated event, now in its 10th season, will hold auditions across four locations in Assam.

Advertisment

The auditions will be conducted for three categories – Bihuwoti, Saru Bihuwoti, and Bihu Husori. The first audition for Trends Pratidin Bihure Birina Season 10 will take place on March 22 at Dibrugarh District Library Auditorium. The second audition is scheduled for March 29 at Tezpur College Auditorium, followed by the April 6 audition at Birjhora Public Library in Bongaigaon.

The final audition for Bor Bihuwoti and Saru Bihuwoti will be held on April 12 at Jyoti Chitrabon in Guwahati. Additionally, the audition for Bihu Husori groups will take place on April 13 at the same location.

Interested participants can register for the auditions at the respective venues or contact 6000610269 for further details. The winners of thsi season will receive a total prize amount of Rs 8 lakh.

The judging panel for this season will feature renowned Bihu Samragyi Seetarani Hazarika, celebrated artist Urmimala Duarah, and esteemed Bihu Sadhak Panjit Changmai.