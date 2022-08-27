‘Trends Pratidin Talent Hunt 2022' | 2nd Day of Audition in Dibrugarh

Today was the second day of the auditions for the ‘Trends Pratidin Talent Hunt 2022’ which commenced on Friday in its first venue at the DHS Kanoi College Auditorium in Dibrugarh.

Similar to the first round, students from different parts participated in the auditions held on Saturday to showcase their talents including singing, dancing, poem recitation etc.

Besides Dibrugarh, enthusiasts from different areas including Dhemaji, Tinsukia and Lakhimpur also reached the venue to participate in the show.

Pratidin Time is bringing forward the talent hunt program in search of the rising talents of Assam in different fields.

The next auditions will be held in Jorhat district on August 29 and 30.

Registration of the show is underway and interested students can reach the audition centres on the dates given below.

· Jorhat at Jorhat District Library Auditorium on August 29 and 30.

· Bongaigaon at Birjhora Public Library September 2 and 3.

· Nagaon at Nagaon District Library on September 6 and 7.

· Guwahati at Jyotichitraban on September 11 and 12.