Assam: Husband Commits Suicide After Killing Wife at AMCH

In a shocking incident, an accused allegedly committed suicide at the Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh on Friday.
According to sources, the person, identified as Ranjit Das, allegedly killed his wife by slitting her throat with blade and then committed suicide in the same manner.
The body was found in pool of blood in the bathroom of the surgical department.
Ranjit Das who hails from Tinsukia was under the custody of Tinsukia Police under charges of stabbing a man, identified as Raja Chakraborty on August 14. The Tinsukia Police arrested him however, he poured acid on himself while he was on the way to police station.
The accused was admitted to AMCH for treatment on August 15.
Ranjit went to bathroom along with his wife while police was guarding the accused. However when the duo didn’t show up for a long time, the police suspected and broke the door only to find them in pool of blood.
His wife was declared dead but he was still conscious and was treated. Later, Das was also declared dead.
The situation has created a stir in the region as to how the accused was able to commit the crime under the guard of police.