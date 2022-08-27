Assam: Husband Commits Suicide After Killing Wife at AMCH

In a shocking incident, an accused allegedly committed suicide at the Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh on Friday.

According to sources, the person, identified as Ranjit Das, allegedly killed his wife by slitting her throat with blade and then committed suicide in the same manner.

The body was found in pool of blood in the bathroom of the surgical department.

Ranjit Das who hails from Tinsukia was under the custody of Tinsukia Police under charges of stabbing a man, identified as Raja Chakraborty on August 14. The Tinsukia Police arrested him however, he poured acid on himself while he was on the way to police station.