Trends Pratidin Time Talent Hunt Season-2 Results Announced

The mega event Trends Pratidin Time Talent Hunt Season 2 organized by Pratidin Time Group and Trends has successfully come to an end and their results have been declared.
Organized in several rounds in Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Nagaon and Bongaigaon, participants were assessed on their performances including singing, dancing, playing instruments and acting.
In this season, the jury panel included popular actress Nishita Goswami, singer Rupam Bhuyan and noted dancer Meghranjani Medhi.
A total of 10 participants reached the finals of the contest which was held in a total of four rounds.
Noted Assamese actress Madhurima Choudhury was the chief guest in the finals of the contest held at the Jyoti Chitrabon Film Studio in Guwahati’s Kahilipara on November 10.
As per the public votes, Karbi Anglong’s dance group D.K. Kriok was announced the winner of the contest. The dance group was awarded a trophy along with a cheque of Rs 2 lakhs.
The first runner-up was Ramdia’s Garima Bezbaruah for singing. She received a trophy along with a cheque of Rs 1 lakh. The second runners-up were Nagaon’s dance group 'The Sutras'. They also received a trophy along with a cash prize of Rs 50,000.
On the other hand, the top 10 contestants were conferred a certificate and a trophy.
Managing Director of Pratidin Time Smitakshi B Goswami was present at the event to motivate all participants. The contest was hosted by popular actress Amrita Gogoi.