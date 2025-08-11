Tribal Body Urges Boycott of Dilip Saikia in Tribal Areas Over Controversial Remarks

The All Assam Tribal Sangha has strongly condemned the recent remarks made by Assam State BJP President Dilip Saikia regarding the land rights of the tribal communities. The tribal body has issued a strong statement calling upon the tribal people to boycott Dilip Saikia in tribal areas.

A press statement, signed by the tribal body's President Sukumar Basumatary and General Secretary Aditya Khakhlari, highlighted that Saikia's statements are detrimental to the interests of tribal populations in Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, BTR, and other tribal areas across Assam.

The controversy erupted after Saikia, on August 2, made remarks about the Sixth Schedule Autonomous Areas and the tribal belt/block lands, expressing a hostile stance. He suggested aggressive amendments to laws that would allow non-tribal people from places like Guwahati and Dibrugarh to buy land even in the Sixth Schedule Autonomous Areas. He further claimed that the laws of the tribal belt/block and Chapter 10 of Assam’s Land and Revenue Act would no longer apply in these areas.

The All Assam Tribal Sangha condemned these remarks as blatantly anti-tribal, branding the Assam BJP President as a person harboring tribal hatred. The statement criticized that it was unfortunate that a learned leader, who has represented the state for a long time, displayed ignorance on the sensitive issue of the Sixth Schedule Autonomous governance.

The body noted that the indigenous tribal communities of Assam are deeply hurt and angered by Showkiah’s comments. They have asserted that until the BJP state president retracts his anti-tribal remarks and formally pledges not to interfere with the Sixth Schedule Autonomous laws and tribal belt/block regulations, the decision to boycott him will remain in effect.

