"Wish to Test His Knowledge”: Dilip Saikia Hits Back at B.R. Ferenga

The political rift between the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) is intensifying, with sharp personal attacks now making headlines.

BJP’s Assam state president Dilip Saikia has hit back at Ranjit Basumatary, popularly known as B.R. Ferenga, a UPPL leader and Executive Member of the BTC’s Forest Department. This comes after Basumatary made a controversial remark linking Dilip Saikia to the origins of the now-disbanded National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB).

Basumatary alleged that the NDFB was formed for the sake of a certain Assamese leader and went on to say that Saikia lacked the understanding of what could happen if one became a Member of Parliament.

Reacting strongly to the remarks, Dilip Saikia said he would “wait for the right time” to test Ranjit Basumatary’s knowledge. His statement comes amid growing speculation over whether the BJP-UPPL alliance in BTR is heading towards a breakdown ahead of upcoming political battles.

The war of words marks yet another sign of friction within the BJP-led coalition in the region, where both parties are jostling for influence and control over political narratives.

Dilip Saikia stated, “Ranjit Basumatary has a lot of knowledge, certainly more than I do. I wish him all the best in the days ahead. And if I happen to meet him face-to-face someday, I would be happy to put his knowledge to the test.”

