“Tribal Status Cannot Be Denied Arbitrarily”: ATASU President Basanta Gogoi

The All Tai Ahom Students’ Union (ATASU) on Thursday reiterated its demand for granting schedule tribe status to six communities in Assam, calling the process constitutional and legally valid.

Addressing a press conference in Sivasagar, ATASU president Basanta Gogoi said there has been growing confusion and conflicting opinions over the issue of tribal status for the six communities.

He said some individuals have even rejected the report prepared by the ministerial group on the matter, while others have argued that tribal status should not be granted at all.

Basanta Gogoi said such claims ignore the provisions clearly laid down in the Indian Constitution regarding the granting of tribal status. He pointed out that tribal recognition has been granted in several parts of the country through constitutional processes.

Citing recent examples, Gogoi referred to the 2024 Supreme Court verdict under which tribal status was granted in Jammu and Kashmir. He said this clearly proves that the issue of tribal recognition is a legal and constitutional matter, not a political favour.

The ATASU president also referred to the Lokur Committee, which had earlier laid down five criteria for granting tribal status. He said instead of rejecting the demand outright, it would be better to test those criteria through proper evaluation and time.

Gogoi further pointed out that many states have granted tribal status to multiple communities. “Nagaland has several recognised tribes, and similar recognition has been given in states like Bihar and Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

Taking a strong stand against those opposing the demand, Gogoi said people speaking against tribal status for the six communities should first understand the constitutional and legal position, including Supreme Court rulings on the matter.

Calling the demand fully constitutional, he urged the government to act without delay. “Our demand to the government is clear, grant tribal status to the six communities and safeguard the future of Assam and the Assamese people,” Gogoi said.

