ATASU Protests in Delhi for Recognition of Six Assam Indigenous Communities

The All Tai Ahom Students Union (ATASU) staged a sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi today, pressing for the recognition of six indigenous communities of Assam. The protest was led by Milan Buragohain and his team.

Addressing the gathering, ATASU representatives said the demonstration was aimed at drawing attention to the state and central governments’ inaction on the matter.

They demanded that, based on the report submitted by the Assam Cabinet to the Legislative Assembly, Parliament should pass legislation recognising these communities during the upcoming Winter Session.

ATASU officials added that while they are willing to wait until the Budget Session for progress, failure to see any results would prompt them to raise the issue during the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly elections.