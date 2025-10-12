Tribal Status Row: Ahom Students’ Union Chief Demands Clarity from Khakhlari

Basant Gogoi, President of the All Tai Ahom Students Union (ATASU), has strongly reacted to Aditya Khakhlari’s comments regarding the tribal recognition of six communities.

He accused Khakhlari of acting against the interests of these six communities and questioned whether he is supporting illegal immigrants from Bangladesh rather than indigenous Assamese.

Gogoi called for clarity on whether Khakhlari is with the actual Assamese communities or Bangladesh-origin residents.

"Sometimes he speaks on the BJP's behalf, sometimes on behalf of Congress," he stated.

He pointed out that huge portions of land in the Tribal Belt are already occupied illegally, but Khakhlari has been silent on this matter. The Chief Minister has cautioned that the illegal Muslim population in Assam is set to increase to 38 per cent, which will pose a grave threat to the state.

Gogoi underscored that conferring tribal status on the six groups is necessary to safeguard the indigenous Assamese against further demographic threats.

"The tribal status of these six groups should not become a political issue," he stated firmly.

Also Read: Tai Ahom Students’ Union Protest Demands Tribal Status for Six Communities