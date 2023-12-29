ULFA Accord Historic, Will Bring Lasting Peace to Assam: CM Sarma

Notably, the much-awaited historic tripartite peace accord between the pro-talk ULFA faction, central and Assam governments were signed in New Delhi on Friday, aiming to end decades-old insurgency in the northeastern state.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. A 29-member delegation of the ULFA's pro-talks delegation, including 16 ULFA members and 13 from civil society, signed the agreement today.

The ULFA was formed in 1979 with the demand for a "sovereign Assam". Since then, it has been involved in subversive activities that led to the central government declaring it a banned outfit in 1990. It splintered into two factions in February 2011, with the Arabinda Rajkhowa-led faction renouncing violence and agreeing to unconditional talks with the government. Paresh Baruah, leading the other faction renamed as ULFA-Independent, opposes the talks.