ULFA Accord Historic, Will Bring Lasting Peace to Assam: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma termed the tripartite peace accord signed with the ULFA (United Liberation Front of Asom) pro-talk faction as historic, asserting that it would bring lasting peace to the state.
Speaking after the signing of the accord in New Delhi on Friday, CM Sarma stated that the process for peace was initiated in Assam under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Home Minister Amit Shah. Sarma also said that the accord will fulfil many of the aspirations of people of the state.
Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "This is a historic day for Assam. The process for peace has been on in Assam under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Home Minister Amit Shah. We signed accords with Bodo, Karbi, and Adivasi insurgent group."
"This agreement will fulfil many of the aspirations of the people of Assam. In general, PM Modi's outreach towards Assam and other parts of the northeast has made this possible," he added.
Sarma also guaranteed that both the Central and State governments will fully execute the provisions outlined in the three-party deal.
He further said, "Except for one individual who is now leading the anti-talk faction of ULFA, all the founding members of ULFA were here today. These people came to Delhi in 1993 also when PM PV Narasimha Rao was there. Initial discussion took place, but it could not be taken to a logical conclusion. So after 1993, they visited North Block again today and they have signed the accord. They have assured us that ULFA will be disbanded. They are now living in camps, so they will disband the camps, they will deposit their arms, and 726 cadres will be in the mainstream. They will also rescue themselves from all activities which are not as per law."
Notably, the much-awaited historic tripartite peace accord between the pro-talk ULFA faction, central and Assam governments were signed in New Delhi on Friday, aiming to end decades-old insurgency in the northeastern state.
The agreement was signed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. A 29-member delegation of the ULFA's pro-talks delegation, including 16 ULFA members and 13 from civil society, signed the agreement today.
The ULFA was formed in 1979 with the demand for a "sovereign Assam". Since then, it has been involved in subversive activities that led to the central government declaring it a banned outfit in 1990. It splintered into two factions in February 2011, with the Arabinda Rajkhowa-led faction renouncing violence and agreeing to unconditional talks with the government. Paresh Baruah, leading the other faction renamed as ULFA-Independent, opposes the talks.