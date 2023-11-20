Tripura Man Arrested for Raping 9-Year-Old Girl Repeatedly in Assam

Though the minor girl informed her family members about the incident, allegations have been leveled against a group of people in the locality for trying to cover up the incident. It has been alleged that they offered an amount of Rs 10,000 to the family.

However, the locals of the area were informed about the heinous incident after the girl’s health condition deteriorated on Sunday night. Following this, agitated locals nabbed the accused person this morning and attacked him violently, sources informed.