Tripura Man Arrested for Raping 9-Year-Old Girl Repeatedly in Assam

One person from Tripura has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl at Katigorah in Assam’s Cachar district, reports said on Monday.
The incident reportedly occurred on November 8. The accused has been identified as Jatindra Sutradhar, a carpenter by profession who had been residing at Katirail in Katigorah for a long time.
According to sources, Jatindra lured the minor girl while she was playing and took her to his home, allegedly raping her thereafter. Not only this, but reports have also claimed that he raped her repeatedly for the next two days by taking her to his home.
Though the minor girl informed her family members about the incident, allegations have been leveled against a group of people in the locality for trying to cover up the incident. It has been alleged that they offered an amount of Rs 10,000 to the family.
However, the locals of the area were informed about the heinous incident after the girl’s health condition deteriorated on Sunday night. Following this, agitated locals nabbed the accused person this morning and attacked him violently, sources informed.
Later, the Katigorah Police arrived at the spot after being informed about the incident. The police then took the accused under their custody and also brought the situation under control, reports said.
In this regard, the minor girl’s parents have also lodged an FIR at the Katigorah Police Station. They have demanded the strictest punishment to be offered to the accused.
Reportedly, the minor girl is currently undergoing treatment.