Trophies for 19th Edition of Capt Jintu Gogoi, Vir Chakra, Memorial Football Tournament Unveiled In Dibrugarh

The Spear Corps, Indian Army along with Oil India Limited, Duliajan, IOCL Digboi and Govt of Assam organised the 'Unveiling Ceremony' for the Trophies of the 19th Edition of Capt Jintu Gogoi, VrC Memorial Football Tournament at Central Library Auditorium in Dibrugarh on Tuesday.
State Minister of Industries & Commerce Bimal Borah, Bolin Chetia, MLA Sadiya, Taranga Gogoi, MLA Naharkatiya, Maj Gen Sumit Kabthiyal, General Officer Commanding Red Shield Division and Brig KS Gill, SM** Commander Laipuli Brigade jointly carried out the Unveiling during the ceremony.
The mesmerizing event where the Trophies for the winners, runners up and the Rolling Trophy were unveiled was attended by over 500 esteemed guests comprising of sponsors, media houses, influencers and bloggers of Assam, students & sports persons of eminence and selected guests from Tinsukia and Dibrugarh Districts.
Three eminent sportspersons who represented the state & nation in the sport of football were also felicitated . During the event the Tournament Theme Song of the Tournament "Lehra Do" was also released.
In the end the Trophy tour was flagged off wherein the trophies will tour 5 districts of Upper Assam and spread Awareness about the event
The tournament will witness participation of 24 teams from eight states and is scheduled to be conducted from December 8 to 14 at four venues namely Duliajan, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and Digboi. The grand Inaugural Ceremony is planned at Nehru Maidan, Duliajan on December 8, 2023.