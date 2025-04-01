Trouble Mounts for Sherman Ali and Nurul Huda—Is the Assembly Committee Closing In?

In a key development, the Assam Legislative Assembly's Special Rights Committee has issued notices to Baghbar MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed and Rupohihat MLA Nurul Huda following a special meeting that discussed the allegations against both individuals. A committee, headed by Siddhartha Bhattacharya, has been formed to investigate the matter further.

The committee has given Sherman Ali Ahmed the opportunity to present his defense regarding the charges leveled against him. Likewise, a notice has been issued to Nurul Huda, allowing him to explain the allegations of assault made against Deputy Speaker Nomal Momin. The committee has also instructed Deputy Speaker Momin to clarify whether anyone else was involved in the alleged assault incident.

During the meeting, MLA Durga Das Boro remarked that Sherman Ali had made baseless claims. The committee will submit a report to the Speaker of the Assembly shortly.

Seven out of twelve committee members were present at the meeting. With the upcoming Panchayat elections, no fixed deadline has been set for responses to the notices. Both individuals have been granted an opportunity to present their defense before a final decision is reached.

Deputy Speaker's Strong Remarks:

Deputy Speaker Nomal Momin, who had previously served as the committee chairperson, expressed strong concerns over the incidents. He emphasized that the investigation had begun under the provisions of Rule 10 and Rule 76, calling both incidents unfortunate for parliamentary procedures. Momin criticized Sherman Ali for disrespecting the Speaker's office and subsequently resigned from his position as the committee chair due to his involvement as a party member.

Momin stressed that the Assembly must operate according to rules, not personal preferences, and that the Speaker’s office must never be undermined. He further clarified that while Special Rights violations against the Speaker or Deputy Speaker could be raised if necessary, the integrity of their offices should always be maintained.

Momin also condemned Sherman Ali's disruptive behavior during the session, noting that it had hindered the proper functioning of the Assembly. He criticized the inappropriate language used by Sherman Ali, leading to his expulsion from the session. Momin pointed out that actions like bringing placards into the Assembly and obstructing the Speaker and Deputy Speaker were unacceptable.

Momin compared their actions to hijacking the Assembly, likening it to terrorist tactics. He added that video evidence exists regarding who else was involved in the alleged assault by Nurul Huda, and all facts will be clarified in due course.

The committee's investigation is ongoing, with further developments expected soon.

