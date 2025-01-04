Sherman Ali Ahmed Retains MLA Position After Disqualification Appeal

Sherman Ali Ahmed has successfully retained his position as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) after a final ruling from Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary.

Advertisment

The ruling came after multiple appeals for his disqualification, including one from MP Rakibul Hussain and another from Opposition leader Debabrata Saikia.

Rakibul Hussain had submitted a request to the Speaker, asking for the cancellation of Sherman Ali Ahmed's MLA position, while Debabrata Saikia had also appealed for the revocation.

In response to the decision, the Baghbar legislator Sherman Ali Ahmed stated, "When a person stays on the right path, many obstacles and problems arise, but if they remain on the righteous path, no difficulty can sway them."

He further added, "I had consulted a lawyer and prayed to God. When a person stays on the right path, God or Allah will help them."

Ahmed also expressed his resolution for the new year, saying, "Forgive and forget. I will not retaliate against Rakibul today." He wished for "wisdom to dawn upon Congress leadership" and praised the Speaker's integrity, stating, "I have always had faith in the Speaker. Indigenous people are simple and straightforward. I thank him."

The Congress party had previously sought the disqualification of Sherman Ali Ahmed in May of the previous year, alleging that he had campaigned against the party's official candidates during the Lok Sabha elections.

A 167-page complaint was submitted to the authorities, accusing him of violating party discipline by actively supporting opposing candidates, including posting derogatory content about Congress candidates on his Facebook page. This was the second time Congress had approached Speaker Bishwajit Daimary with a formal request for Ahmed’s disqualification.