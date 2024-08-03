Truck Carrying Gas Cylinders Crashes with Divider in Assam's Jogighopa

A severe accident occurred on National Highway 17 in Assam’s Jogighopa, involving a truck transporting around 300 gas-filled cylinders. The incident took place when the speeding truck struck a highway divider, resulting in a significant crash.
The truck, loaded with a substantial number of gas cylinders, lost control and collided with the divider, causing a chaotic scene. Both the truck driver and the handyman sustained injuries in the accident. The Jogighopa police, promptly arrived at the scene to manage the situation and assist the injured.
The collision caused the divider to be displaced, which is a common issue contributing to such accidents on National Highway 17. Police are currently addressing the situation and investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.