Body of Truck Driver Recovered in Rangia, Murder Suspected

A shocking incident late last night has triggered widespread tension in Moranjana village under Rangia after the body of a truck driver was recovered from a roadside drain near an industrial unit.

According to the report, the deceased has been identified as Aizul Haque, a resident of Khopanikuchi village in Rangia. He had reportedly transported scrap iron (rod) to the KD Iron Company located in Moranjana.

His truck was found parked near the entrance of the company, but his lifeless body was recovered from a nearby drain, raising serious suspicion.

After being informed, a team from Rangia Police Station reached the scene, retrieved the body, and transported it to the police station for further investigation. Police said an inquiry has been launched to ascertain whether it is a case of accident or foul play.

Meanwhile, family members of the deceased have alleged that Aizul Haque may have been murdered. They have demanded a thorough investigation and immediate action against those responsible.

Further details are awaited as police continue their probe.

