Assam: Missing Teen Girl Found Dead in River, Face Wrapped in Cloth

The body of a 15-year-old girl, who had been missing for the past two days, was recovered under mysterious circumstances from the Rukni River in Dholai’s Channighat area of Cachar district.

According to sources, there were serious signs of foul play as the girl’s face was reportedly wrapped in a red cloth when locals first spotted the body floating in the river.

Local police were immediately informed and later recovered the body, which was identified as that of a resident of Aradhanpur in Dholai. The discovery has deeply disturbed the tight-knit locality.

The mysterious circumstances in which her body was found has led to strong suspicion of rape and murder. Police have launched an investigation into the case.

Also Read: Guwahati: Class 12 Student Drugged, Raped By School Accountant