Meghalaya: BSF Spoil Smuggling Bid, Rescue 20 Cattle Heads

As many as 20 cattle heads were rescued by the Border Security Force (BSF) in Meghalaya in an operation on Sunday along the international borders while being smuggled to Bangladesh, informed officials.
According to them, troopers of the 172 Batallion of BSF at Rattachera signaled a suspicious truck coming from Kalain and headed towards Umkiang to stop. However, the driver accelerated instead.
A pursuit ensued for 10 kilometers with the BSF hot on the heels of the truck and managed to intercept it near the Umkiang petrol pump, said officials.
As per an official statement, "Watchful troops of 172 Bn BSF Meghalaya rescued 20 cattle from the International border of East Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya on 28 May 2023 which were meant for smuggling to Bangladesh."
"PRO BSF Meghalaya said, under command troops of Meghalaya Frontier seized 1669 cattle since Jan 2023 on international border. Cattle of demand in Bangladesh often increased prior to Bakrid festival, in view of this, BSF enhanced vigil on International border to make border crime and smuggling free," it added.