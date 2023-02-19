Truck loaded with ‘Thai Magur’ Seized in Assam’s Mariani, 3 Held

The Mariani police on Sunday seized a truck loaded with Thai Magur or African Catfish and apprehended three persons in connection to the case.

The apprehended persons have been identified as Dhananjay Baruah, Pran Krishna and Mintu Talukdar.

According to police, the truck carrying Thai Magur was being transported to Nagaland via Mariani.

It may be mentioned that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) banned the cultivation of the Thai Magur in the year 2000, as it poses threat to other fishes in an ecosystem.

However, despite the ban, Thai Magur rearing continues to thrive in different states of the nation.

A research revealed that production of Thai Magur continued in many fish markets across India due to its ability to survive in a hostile environment. It has an omnivorous diet, can survive on land, and hides in plants. These traits make farming of the fish species simple, cost-effective, and profitable for farmers. The fish also has a high demand in the local market as it is less expensive than other seafood.

It also stated that consuming Thailand Magur raises the risks of getting cancer. Since it is carcinogenic, doctors suggest avoiding this fish. In addition, Thai Magur carries disease-causing parasites like fish lice or Argulosis. The epizootic outbreak can have a deleterious effect on aquaculture operations.

Thai Magurs grow three to five feet tall and weigh up to three to four kg in just two to three months. The fish may wriggle on dry terrain searching for food or suitable habitat due to their air-breathing capability. It dwells in slow-moving or stagnant waters and can withstand all types of adverse aquaculture conditions.

Magur fish can be distinguished from other fish species in various ways. The first is, it doesn't have scales that is why the skin is naked. They can use their skin for cutaneous respiration.