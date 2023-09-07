Truck Rams Into Scooty, Both Vehicles Burst Into Flames At Patacharkuchi

A major road accident took place at Patacharkuchi in Assam as a truck rammed into a two-wheeler following which both vehicles burst into flames.
Preliminary reports suggested that the speeding 10-wheeler trailer truck rammed into a scooty from behind on national highway 31, at Patacharkuchi in the Bajali district of Assam.
The rider on the two-wheeler was thrown off following the collision due to which he sustained grave injuries. The injured person was identified as one Madan Rawta, a resident of Pathsala town. He was immediately rushed to a civil hospital nearby.
However, onlookers were shocked at the sight of both the vehicles, the truck and the scooty, bursting into flames right in the middle of the highway as other vehicles passed by.
Meanwhile, the driver of the truck and the co-pillot reportedly fled from the scene after ramming into the two-wheeler, leaving behind his burning truck.
A team of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) along with Patacharkuchi Police reached the scene and took matters into their hands. A search for both the driver and co-pilot of the truck has been launched.
Fire tenders were also rushed to the scene and were able to bring the flames under control.