Turbine Malfunction Halts Operations at Lower Subansiri Hydroelectric Project

The Lower Subansiri Hydroelectric Project faced yet another significant setback as a major turbine malfunction disrupted electricity production, raising fresh concerns about the plant’s operational reliability.

The incident occurred during a test run aimed at generating 500 megawatts of power through the project’s two turbines. A rotor bearing in the Powerhouse turbine broke, bringing all operations to an abrupt halt. In response, a team of experts from Poland was called in to repair the damaged component, successfully restoring the turbine’s functionality.

This latest incident adds to a history of technical mishaps at the Lower Subansiri facility, sparking questions over maintenance protocols and the project’s ability to ensure an uninterrupted power supply. Experts have also highlighted the potential risks and uncertainties posed by such equipment failures.

The recurrence of such accidents underscores the urgent need for enhanced safety measures, rigorous monitoring, and preventive maintenance at the hydroelectric project to safeguard both operational efficiency and regional power generation.

