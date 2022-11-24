Tusker Found Dead In Assam's Goalpara

A wild tusker was found dead in the Goalpara district in Assam on Thursday, a forest official said.

According to police, locals spotted the carcass of an elephant in a paddy field in the Joyramkuchi area under the Lakhipur forest range in the lower Assam district and informed forest officials.

As per the locals, a herd of wild elephants probably came out from the forest in search of food.

The Lakhipur Forest Range Officer, Dhruba Dutta speaking about the incident said, "the exact cause of the elephant's death is yet to be ascertained".

About the possibility of death by electrocution, Dutta said, "We have not found any electricity connection in this paddy field, so there is no question about electrocution".

"We suspect that the elephant died due to gas that formed swelling in the stomach after eating paddy rice and water," the Forest officer said.

Citing an example of a similar incident that happened earlier, the Forest officer said, "A wild elephant died due to a similar reason a few days back. We have called the veterinary doctor to find out the exact cause of death".

Further information is awaited.

Notably, Last month, a wild elephant was found dead in a paddy field in the Kankata area in the Goalpara district.

Earlier, forest officials in Assam found the carcass of a wild elephant in the Napuk tea estate in the Charaideo district of Assam on October 22 and said that the dead elephant, was electrocuted.

Prior to it, the carcass of a wild elephant was found in a paddy field in the Nagaon district on October 17.

(With Inputs from ANI)