Jama Masjid Ban Women's Entry Without Men, DCW Serves Notice

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Thursday took suo motu cognizance of media reports of restriction on entry of women in Jama Masjid, Delhi without male companions.

The women's commission served notice to Jama Masjid Shahi Imam Maulana Syed Ahmed Bukhari.

Reportedly, a notice has been placed at the entrance of Jama Masjid, Delhi which states, "Jama Masjid me Ladki ya Ladkiyon ka akele dakhla mana hai". The board prohibits the entry of women and girls into the Masjid who are not with male companions, said a press release on Thursday.

The Delhi Commission of Women recommended withdrawing the ban. The commission asked to submit reasons for prohibiting the entry of women and girls without male companions in Jama Masjid by November 28, 2022, added the statement.

The Jama Masjid in Delhi is a historical mosque and women have been going there for performing religious practices without any restriction for ages. Preventing women from freely entering and practicing their religion in the mosque is highly discriminatory and an extremely regressive practice as a place of worship should be open to everyone, regardless of their gender, said the DCW.