Assam: Two Arrested in Lumding Open Fire Incident

Two persons were arrested on Saturday in connection to the Lumding’s incident where unidentified bike-borne miscreants shot at a former railway employee in Assam.

According to sources, the police are currently questioning the suspects.

Yesterday, two bike-borne miscreants shot two rounds of bullets on the former railway employee, identified as Tarun Chakraborty, on his neck and neck in Hojai district.

Tarun was immediately rushed to Lumding Railway Hospital after sustaining serious bullet injuries, however, was referred to Guwahati as his condition was critical.

Interacting with media, ADGP (Law and Order) GP Singh said that it was a land dispute issue however, further detailed investigation is underway.

It may be mentioned that last month, manager of Purabi Dairy Ranjit Bora was shot by miscreants in Guwahati and succumbed to bullet injuries. Investigation into the case is still going on.

So far, two have been arrested in connection to the murder case.