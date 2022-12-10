PM Modi to Inaugurate Mopa International Airport in Goa on Dec 11

In a bid to provide world class infrastructure and transport facilities across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Mopa International Airport in Goa on Sunday.

The foundation stone of the airport was laid by the prime minister in November 2016.

Developed at a cost of around Rs 2,870 crores, the airport has been built on the theme of sustainable infrastructure and has solar power plant, green buildings, LED lights on the runway, rain water harvesting, state of the art sewage treatment plant with recycling facilities, among other such facilities.

It has adopted some of the best-in-class technologies like 3-D Monolithic Precast buildings, StabilRoad, Robomatic Hollow precast walls and 5G compatible IT infrastructure.