Two Assam Candidates Crack UPSC Exams

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2021 exam results have finally been announced on Monday and two candidates from Assam have brought laurels to the state by clearing the prestigious examination.

The candidates Shilpa Khanikar and Debajyoti Barman, both hailing from Jilikil in Assam, secured 506th and 739th positions respectively in the UPSC exams.

Moreover, two candidates from Nagaland also cleared the examination. They are Viku L Achumi ranked at 567th position and Imsennaro Walling at 587 rank.

Wairokpam Punshiba Singh and Makakmayum Hosni Mubarak, both hailing from Manipur, also cleared the UPSC examinations with 238 and 575 ranks respectively.

For the year 2021, Shurti Sharma has topped the civil services exam and secured AIR 1, followed by Ankita Agarwal with AIR 2 for the UPSC civil services exam.

The UPSC results can be viewed online on the official website. A total of 685 candidates were shortlisted for IAS, IPS, IFS and other branches of the civil services under the central government.

The candidates are selected on the basis of their performance in all the three rounds that includes preliminary examination, main examination and personal interview.

