Two Assam Govt Officials Arrested on Bribery Charges in Bongaigaon

The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam trapped and arrested two public servants on bribery charges in Bongaigaon district on Friday.
According to sources, a complaint was received by the Anti-Corruption cell, Assam, alleging that the Block Development Officer (BDO) of Srijangram Development Block in Bongaigaon in conspiracy with an assistant BDO had demanded Rs. 36,000 as bribe from the complainant for payment against bills.
The accused BDO has been identified as Khurseeda Khanam, APRDS and the Assistant BDO is Nekib Ahmed, sources said.
Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the Directorate for taking necessary legal action against the above-mentioned public servants.
Accordingly, a trap was laid today at the office of the BDO where Nekib Ahmed was caught red-handed in the office chamber of the BDO, immediately after he accepted Rs. 16,000 as the demanded bribe from the complainant. The tainted bribe money has been recovered from his possession and has been seized accordingly, in presence of independent witnesses.
In the same trap operation, Khurseeda Khanam was also apprehended for demanding bribe from the complainant and accepting it through the Assistant BDO, in conspiracy with him.
In this connection, a case has been registered in ACB Police Station on 16/08/2024 vide ACB P.S. Case No. 63/2024, under Section 61(2)(a) BNS,2023 RAW Sec 7(b) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.