Two Assam Youths Drown While Bathing

In a tragic incident, two youths drowned to their deaths while bathing at Hadhadi Falls in Samaguri’s Lung Chung on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Sajadul Islam and Raj Bora, both hailing from Dekhaipatti in Assam’s Nagaon.

As per reports, four people, including a young lady visited the Hadhadi Falls today afternoon.

While bathing, the two youths went missing.

Both the bodies were recovered by locals later with the help of Samaguri police.

Locals said that the sole reason for their deaths is due to alcohol consumption.

