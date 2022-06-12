Two Assam Youths Held While Trying To Join Rebel Group

Assam police apprehended two youths who were allegedly on their way to join rebel group, the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM).

The youths, identified as Mohan Doley and Krishnaram Mili, are both residents of Sadiya.

The duo was nabbed on Sunday during an operation based on intelligence inputs, police said.

Upon interrogation, the youths admitted that they were planning to join the Naga rebel outfit, police further informed.

It may be noted that there has been a sudden upsurge in youths joining rebel groups including the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) with police sources indicating that it is a matter of concern.

Last month, as many as four youths including a minor were apprehended by troopers of Assam Rifles and Assam police while attempting to join ULFA-I in Charaideo district.

Police also nabbed three ULFA-I linkmen during the operation. They were identified as Nor Thapa (48), Ganesh Chetry (22) of Hau-Fao village and Jaan Borgohain (35) of Rahan gohain village.