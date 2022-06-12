Assam

Assam: UPPL's Mantu Boro Wins Koklabari By-Poll

According to official data, the UPPL got a total of 32,571 votes in the by-poll, while its main opposition, the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) received 16,225 votes.
Mantu Boro of the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) has won the Koklabari by-poll by 16,346 votes.

Koklabari comes under Baksa district in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

The by-poll for the Koklabari constituency is necessitated following BTR Chief Executive Member (CEM) Pramod Boro’s resignation as an MLA from the Koklabari constituency after becoming CEM of BTR.

There were four candidates in fray from different parties including ruling UPPL-BJP-GSP alliance candidate Mantu Boro, Shangkhar Basumatary from the BPF, Hiren Sarania and Laba Basumatary (Independent).

