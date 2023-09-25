Two Assam Youths In Half-Naked State Found Dead In Nagaland

Two youths hailing from Assam were found dead under mysterious conditions in Nagaland’s Mon district on Monday.
According to information received, the duo was found in a half-naked state with clear injury marks on their bodies. It is suspected that the youths were murdered by unidentified miscreants.
The deceased youths have been identified as Lalit Nowholia and Utpal Tassa, both hailing from Sonari in Assam. Sources informed that the duo had gone to Nagaland on September 22 and was supposed to return a day later, however, the two became traceless.
On Monday morning (September 25), the two youths were found dead at a secluded area in Mon district, following which local police were alerted.
Further investigation is on.