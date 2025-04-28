Two Bangladeshi Nationals Apprehended at Lumding Junction

In a significant operation, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Lumding Junction apprehended two Bangladeshi nationals travelling illegally. The detainees were later handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP) for further investigation.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Feroj Sheikh (35), a resident of Kachua in Bagerhat district of Bangladesh, and Moina Roshani Kashyap (31), a resident of Phulbari Gate in Khulna district, Bangladesh.

According to officials, the duo was detained from the 13173 Kanchanjunga Express during a routine inspection.

During preliminary interrogation, Feroj Sheikh revealed that both had illegally crossed into India about a year ago by paying brokers. Since their illegal entry, they have been residing and working in Bengaluru.

The GRP are conducting further inquiries to trace their activities and network in India.

